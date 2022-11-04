One Christmas carol to rule them all – ‘tis the season for this year’s Carol Countdown!

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

Whether you like your nights silent or holy, your bells silver or jingling, everyone has a favorite Christmas carol… but only one carol can rule them all. Get ready for this year’s CPR Classical Carol Countdown!

With four divisions of Christmas classics, this year’s bracket is a March Madness-style showdown that you’re sure to have a blast debating. (At the very least, it might be a little more fun to debate with your family than next week’s election!)

Our Candy Cane division is filled with finalists from last year, making for thrilling matchups right from the get-go. “Do You Hear What I Hear?” is an undeniable classic, but can it compete with “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” a traditional classic whose melody has an almost 600-year head start?

Elsewhere in this competitive winter wonderland, two new carols make their debut in our bracket. “Feliz Navidad” is among the most performed and played carols in the world, while “Go Tell it on the Mountain” is an African-American spiritual dating all the way back to the 1800s. How far will they get? That’s for you to decide.

Vote for your favorite carols with the interactive bracket below — you will be entered into a sweepstakes to see Mannheim Steamroller at the Buell Theater on Dec. 10! (Sweepstakes ends at midnight Nov. 7, 2022. One entry per household. See rules here.)

First-round voting is open until midnight Nov. 7. We’ll announce the carols that move on and open voting for Round 2 on Nov. 11. Voting will continue until we declare a champ on Dec. 7. And don’t forget to listen to CPR Classical’s Carol Countdown on Wednesday, Dec. 7 starting at 3 p.m.