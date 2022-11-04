Case against Aurora police and paramedics in Elijah McClain’s death delayed again

There has been another delay in the criminal proceedings against three police officers and two paramedics charged in the death of Elijah McClain.

The defendants were scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, which means they would enter pleas before a trial was to be set. But defense attorneys asked an Adams County judge for another two months to prepare for a “final” arraignment in January.

They said they were still receiving discovery from the prosecution, including internal investigation reports and notes taken by the defendants at the time, and they needed time to prepare.

Prosecutors from the state attorney general’s office told Judge Priscilla Loew that McClain’s mother, Sheneen, objected to any more delays in the trial. But they didn’t formally object to moving the final arraignment to Jan. 20.

The five defendants — paramedics Peter Cicuhniec and Jeremy Cooper and police officers Randy Roedema, Jason Rosenblatt and Nathan Woodyard — face multiple felony charges, including criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter, for their roles in McClain’s death.