Colorado 2022 Ballot Measures: Where things stand as Election Night comes to an end
Leading
Amendment D — Shift judges to new 23rd judicial district
This amendment, which continues the process of creating Colorado’s first new judicial district in decades, was leading comfortably with 67.88 percent voting in favor and 32.12 percent against.
As the state’s largest district by population, the 18th was becoming unwieldy, and so in recent years local leaders and state lawmakers agreed to split off Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties into their own district.
This amendment allows judges who were appointed to seats in the 18th judicial district to automatically move to the 23rd when the new district becomes official. It must get 55 percent of the vote to pass.
Amendment E: Extend homestead property tax exemption to Gold Star spouses
Voters were overwhelmingly supporting Amendment E with 87.95 percent voting in favor.
This amendment allows gold star spouses to claim a property tax break that exempts 50 percent of the first $200,000 of their home’s value from taxation if they’ve lived there for at least a decade.
A gold star spouse is the surviving husband or wife of a military member who died in the line of duty or from a condition related to their service. The state estimates around 490 gold star spouses will be eligible for the exemption if this amendment passes. It must get 55 percent of the vote to pass.
Proposition FF: Healthy meals for all public school students
Proposition FF was leading 55.21 percent in favor and 44.79 percent against.
It eliminates some tax deductions, effectively raising taxes on Colorado households that make more than $300,000 a year. The money will go to pay for universal free school lunches, as well as to raise wages for cafeteria workers and provide grants to buy more school lunch ingredients locally.
Advocates for these policies originally tried to pass them directly at the legislature, but lawmakers instead chose to put it up for a public vote. It must get 50 percent of the vote to pass.
Proposition GG: Giving voters more information about proposed tax changes
Proposition GG was comfortably ahead with 70.79 percent voting in favor and 29.21 percent against.
It requires that ballot measures that change income tax rates make it clear both during signature gathering and voting how they will affect different income brackets.
Under the policy, a table showing the relative savings for different income brackets must be included both on petitions and the ballot itself (such a table is already generally included in the Blue Book).
Democratic lawmakers put this proposition on the ballot over the objections of Republicans who argue it’s just intended to discourage voters from supporting future tax cuts. It must get 50 percent of the vote to pass.
Proposition 121: Colorado state income tax cut
Coloradans were supporting this tax cut by a margin of 65.25 percent to 34.75 percent.
Under Proposition 121, Colorado’s flat income tax rate will decline from 4.55 percent to 4.40 percent. Savings for taxpayers varies based on income. Someone making less than $40,000 a year will save at most $37, while people earning more than $200,000 will save more than $200.
Proponents point to Colorado’s recent surpluses, with the state sending required refund checks to taxpayers, as evidence the income tax rate is unnecessarily high. However, opponents warned that cutting the rate will force even deeper budget cuts the next time the state goes into recession. It will pass with 50 percent of the vote.
Trailing
Amendment F: Changes to charitable gaming operations
Amendment F, which applies to charities and nonprofits that use bingo or raffles to raise money, was losing by a large margin with 61.06 percent voting against and 38.94 percent in favor.
It would allow organizations to pay their game operators, instead of relying solely on volunteer labor. That pay would be limited to minimum wage until mid-2024, after which nonprofit organizations and workers could decide on a pay rate.
It also shortens the time that a nonprofit organization must be in continuous operation in Colorado before it can apply for a bingo-raffle license from five years to three. Additionally, Amendment F authorizes the state legislature to decide a new time period requirement beginning in 2025. It would need 55 percent of the vote to pass.
Proposition 124: Allows expansion of liquor store chains
This proposition was losing soundly with 62.30 percent voting against.
In fact, a group supporting the proposition conceded its loss late Tuesday night. Colorado law currently restricts a single owner from operating more than three liquor store locations in the state. This would gradually lift that cap, to eventually allow unlimited locations.
The biggest proponent — and main financial backer — for this initiative is Total Wine and More, a national chain with hundreds of outlets around the country. It’s also supported by some local liquor stores, like Applejack Wine and Spirits in Wheat Ridge, that believe expansion would keep them competitive with grocery stores, more and more of which will be licensed to sell wine and spirits in the future.
However, the state’s smaller liquor stores warn that chains, with their greater buying power and ability to negotiate discounts from distributors, will undercut their prices and run them out of business. It needed 50 percent of the vote to pass.
Neck and Neck
Proposition 122: Access to natural psychedelic substances
With votes counted as of 11 p.m., Proposition 122 was slightly ahead, 50.76 percent to 49.24 percent.
It makes it legal to grow, gift and use psychedelic mushrooms and also decriminalizes three other psychedelic compounds — DMT, ibogaine and mescaline — for people over 21 years old.
Though the measure does not allow for storefront sales, it does create a path for licensed ‘healing centers’ where people can consume psilocybin in a regulated setting. Many of the details of how these centers will operate and what kind of training will be required for staff will be left up to regulators and a panel of advisers.
Denver decriminalized mushrooms in 2019, but Oregon is the only state so far to have gone this far in the direction of legalized psychedelics. It needs 50 percent of the vote to pass.
Proposition 123: Dedicate tax revenue to affordable housing
This proposition was also too close to call at 11 p.m. with 50.77 percent voting in favor and 49.23 percent against.
In future state budgets, Proposition 123 requires lawmakers to earmark about two percent of income tax revenues for a variety of affordable housing efforts. Next fiscal year that would equal nearly $300 million for things like constructing income-restricted buildings, funding housing vouchers and more.
The set-aside would be exempt from the spending cap imposed by Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. That means, in years when the state brings in a lot of money, this funding would be deducted from refunds that would otherwise be directly paid to taxpayers. However in leaner years, the law would require the same amount of money be directed to affordable housing, even if other parts of state spending, such as on education or prisons, is being cut. It needs 50 percent of the vote to pass.
Proposition 125: Allowing grocery and convenience stores to sell wine
This proposition was trailing slightly with 50.15 percent voting against and 48.85 percent in favor.
Under Proposition 125, Colorado will join more than two dozen other states that already allow grocery and convenience stores to sell wine.
Grocery chains argued the change is more convenient for consumers, allowing them to make one stop for dinner, and the wine they serve with it. But independent liquor stores argued the change could make them unprofitable, forcing them to close and eventually leading to fewer wine options for shoppers. It would need 50 percent of the vote to pass.
Proposition 126: Third-party delivery of alcoholic beverages
This measure was trailing at 11 p.m. with 52.83 percent voting against and 47.17 percent in favor.
It would allow third-party delivery companies — think DoorDash or Instacart — to deliver alcoholic beverages. It also permanently allows restaurants to include alcohol in takeout and delivery orders (they’re doing it currently under a law that expires in 2025).
Twenty-six other states allow alcohol to be delivered by third parties.
The change would require third-party delivery services to have an internal or external security process for drivers who deliver alcohol. This would involve checking identification and refusing delivery to underage or already intoxicated people. It needs 50 percent to pass.
