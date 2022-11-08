Leading

Amendment D — Shift judges to new 23rd judicial district

This amendment, which continues the process of creating Colorado’s first new judicial district in decades, was leading comfortably with 67.88 percent voting in favor and 32.12 percent against.

As the state’s largest district by population, the 18th was becoming unwieldy, and so in recent years local leaders and state lawmakers agreed to split off Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties into their own district.

This amendment allows judges who were appointed to seats in the 18th judicial district to automatically move to the 23rd when the new district becomes official. It must get 55 percent of the vote to pass.

Amendment E: Extend homestead property tax exemption to Gold Star spouses

Voters were overwhelmingly supporting Amendment E with 87.95 percent voting in favor.

This amendment allows gold star spouses to claim a property tax break that exempts 50 percent of the first $200,000 of their home’s value from taxation if they’ve lived there for at least a decade.

A gold star spouse is the surviving husband or wife of a military member who died in the line of duty or from a condition related to their service. The state estimates around 490 gold star spouses will be eligible for the exemption if this amendment passes. It must get 55 percent of the vote to pass.

Proposition FF: Healthy meals for all public school students

Proposition FF was leading 55.21 percent in favor and 44.79 percent against.

It eliminates some tax deductions, effectively raising taxes on Colorado households that make more than $300,000 a year. The money will go to pay for universal free school lunches, as well as to raise wages for cafeteria workers and provide grants to buy more school lunch ingredients locally.

Advocates for these policies originally tried to pass them directly at the legislature, but lawmakers instead chose to put it up for a public vote. It must get 50 percent of the vote to pass.

Proposition GG: Giving voters more information about proposed tax changes

Proposition GG was comfortably ahead with 70.79 percent voting in favor and 29.21 percent against.

It requires that ballot measures that change income tax rates make it clear both during signature gathering and voting how they will affect different income brackets.

Under the policy, a table showing the relative savings for different income brackets must be included both on petitions and the ballot itself (such a table is already generally included in the Blue Book).

Democratic lawmakers put this proposition on the ballot over the objections of Republicans who argue it’s just intended to discourage voters from supporting future tax cuts. It must get 50 percent of the vote to pass.

Proposition 121: Colorado state income tax cut

Coloradans were supporting this tax cut by a margin of 65.25 percent to 34.75 percent.

Under Proposition 121, Colorado’s flat income tax rate will decline from 4.55 percent to 4.40 percent. Savings for taxpayers varies based on income. Someone making less than $40,000 a year will save at most $37, while people earning more than $200,000 will save more than $200.

Proponents point to Colorado’s recent surpluses, with the state sending required refund checks to taxpayers, as evidence the income tax rate is unnecessarily high. However, opponents warned that cutting the rate will force even deeper budget cuts the next time the state goes into recession. It will pass with 50 percent of the vote.