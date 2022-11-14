Proposition 125, allowing Colorado grocery stores to sell wine, remains too close to call

Under current alcohol laws, most chain grocery stores can sell beer, but not wine. Prop 125 would allow supermarkets to sell wine starting on March 1, 2023.

Its passage would not require any new licensing, but would instead expand stores’ existing licenses for beer to cover wine. Convenience stores with licenses could also sell wine.

Most supermarkets would still be barred from selling hard alcohol.

More convenience at the grocery store, but at what cost to mom-and-pop liquor and wine shops?

National grocery chains and tech companies were the main proponents of the measure, spending millions to promote the effort.

Wine in Grocery Stores, the measure’s main issue committee, applauded the outcome.

“We’re pleased that Coloradans will soon be able to pick up a bottle of wine when purchasing groceries. Consumer habits are evolving, and it was inevitable that either this election, or one soon thereafter, that Colorado would become the 40th state to have wine in grocery stores,” Rick Reiter, the campaign director for Wine in Grocery Stores, said in a statement.

The campaign argued that Coloradans wanted more convenience when it came to shopping for alcohol.