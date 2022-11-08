Live results for Ballot Issue 7A: Extending the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority

The Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority, or PPRTA, is a collaborative effort between Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, Green Mountain Falls, Ramah, Calhan and unincorporated El Paso County. It utilizes a one-cent sales tax to fund transportation projects in the region.

All possible projects funded by the tax must be included in writing on the ballot to receive PPRTA tax money, and the portion of the tax used for large capital projects must be renewed every ten years.

Fifty-five percent of revenues pay for one-time capital projects; 35 percent of the funds go toward maintenance projects; and the remaining 10 percent is put toward transit. Voters initially approved the tax in 2004, and extended it in 2014.

The ballot measure being considered this November would extend the capital projects tax through 2034.