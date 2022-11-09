Democrat Dave Young wins second term as Colorado State Treasurer over Lang Sias

Colorado Democrats retained control of the state treasurer's office Tuesday as incumbent Dave Young won his reelection campaign over Republican challenger Lang Sias.

Young, a former state legislator and junior high teacher, will continue managing more than 100 accounts for dozens of state agencies. His main promise on the campaign trail was to continue piloting the Colorado SecureSavings Program, which provides a state-sponsored retirement plan to employees who aren’t offered one through their employers. Young also said he’d continue efforts to return more than $1 billion in unclaimed property and funds to Coloradans who have forgotten or misplaced assets.

Sias, a former state representative, Navy fighter pilot and Top Gun instructor, conceded the election Tuesday evening at a Republican watch party in Greenwood Village.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Colorado Republican candidate for Treasurer Lang Sias concedes defeat on Election Day night, Nov. 8, 2022, during g a GOP watch party at the Hilton DoubleTree hotel ballroom in the Denver suburb of Greenwood Village.

“I got off the phone a few minutes ago with Dave Young, who was a former colleague of mine in the legislature. Congratulated him on his victory and wished him the best of luck in his next four years serving the people of Colorado in that office,” Sias said.

The Arvada Republican listed fighting inflation as his number one priority. His defeat is a blow for Republicans, many of whom felt Young was the most vulnerable Democrat facing a statewide challenge.