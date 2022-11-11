These Arvada principals say staffing will still be an issue after the JeffCo school closures, but students may benefit

Two Arvada elementary school principals are looking forward to merging next fall after board members with JeffCo Public Schools agreed to close 16 schools in the district next year.

Kristin Enney is in her first and last year as principal of Parr Elementary School. It’s one school on Jefferson County schools’ list of closures. The plan is for Parr Elementary to consolidate with Waage’s Little Elementary School.

Enney knows it was a hard decision. But she is hopeful for her students and their parents.

“It's hard for my community. It's hard for me personally but we are a very tiny school and it's hard to provide the services that I know my students need when we're too small to afford the things that I see other schools have,” Enney said. “I know that with our consolidation we'll be able to provide a more robust experience for our students.”

Parr Elementary has 150 students enrolled in kindergarten through fifth grade. Another 32 students are in preschool. Staffing has been the biggest issue. The arts, music and physical education teachers share one building and rotate every week. A digital teacher and librarian teaches two days a week. A mental health provider isn’t available at the school every day.