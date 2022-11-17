Starbucks workers in Colorado join nationwide strike as union’s contract negotiations stall

At least three Colorado Starbucks locations shut down Thursday after workers walked off the job to protest stalled contract negotiations with the company.

The strike affected stores in Denver, Superior and Greeley, while one in Colorado Springs stayed open with managers staffing the store while workers picketed outside. It marked the largest effort to date from the Workers United union, which represents baristas at eight of the coffee chain’s locations in the state.

The demonstrations were part of a nationwide strike that included thousands of other Starbucks workers. Those in Colorado said they hope to speed up ongoing contract negotiations at their stores, which have already unionized.

“We deserve fair wages and a contract,” said Ashyah Secrest, a barista who picketed in the snow outside her store in Denver’s Cherry Creek neighborhood. “Hopefully this will push (the company) to give us new dates.”

More than 100 stores across the country participated, according to the union. Workers timed the strike to coincide with the company’s annual holiday-themed Red Cup Day, which is typically a busy day for Starbucks.

Non-union locations operated as normal Thursday, according to a company spokeswoman.

“In locations where partners choose to participate in (the strike), we respect their right to engage in lawful protest activity,” the spokeswoman said in a statement. “Though our focus has been, and continues to be, on uplifting the Starbucks experience for our partners and customers.”

Matt Bloom/CPR News Nataly Marquez, Ashyah Secrest and Cash Barstad, from left, carrying signs, picket in front of their store in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood on Nov. 17, 2022. The store closed for the day in response.

The bargaining process has raised tensions

Tensions between the union and the company have flared in recent months due to delays in the bargaining process. Both sides blame the other for causing hiccups.

The company’s Cherry Creek location was the first in the state to secure an in-person bargaining session with the company. Representatives from both sides met in person on Nov. 10, but negotiations lasted less than 10 minutes because of a disagreement over the use of Zoom during the meeting.

Nataly Marquez, a shift supervisor, said the company had previously agreed to let workers stream the meeting on Zoom so colleagues could observe.