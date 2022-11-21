CPR Classical says farewell to David Ginder and Marilyn Cooley

Fond words from David's colleagues:

“David jumped right into things here at CPR Classical by hosting live concerts of the Colorado Symphony and from the Bravo Vail! music festival.” says Karla Walker. “Live concert hosting is so stressful because a half a dozen things could easily go wrong but David is the best at being prepared and cool under pressure. What a treat it was listening to them host these concerts. And David has interviewed some of the highest profile artists who've come to Denver - including cellist Yo-Yo Ma at Red Rocks!”

Matt Weesner also remembers the Yo-Yo Ma concert fondly. “David, it has been a complete pleasure working with you these past several years. You're such a pro, which I saw first hand when producing some of your live broadcasts from the field. One of my favorites is your live broadcast from Red Rocks the afternoon and evening of Yo-Yo Ma's concert in 2018. Talk about a day filled with moving parts! But you were your usual calm, cool and friendly self. Thank you for every day on the air. My very best wishes to you!”

“David is such an incredible voice, both on the radio and as a colleague.” says Jessie Jacobs. “I will truly miss having them on the team.”

A letter to David Ginder from Justice Anthony Kennedy

“I always valued and appreciated David's keen insights about everything.” Jean Inaba says. “Well spoken individual who was never afraid to speak up if the subject called for it. I admire this courage. On the lighter side, I always looked forward to seeing what outfit David would wear every day. Such a snappy dresser with the shoes to kill!”

“David was the consummate professional, always game to try something new. They immediately became a part of the Colorado music community, welcoming artists to the CPR Performance Studio, interviewing them and helping get a lot of their music to the airwaves.” says CPR Classical’s Program Director Monika Vischer. “Just after David arrived in Denver, they showed me a personal letter from the now-retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kennedy on letterhead from the highest court. It detailed how David had been an important companion to him each morning.”

CPR Classical Highlights: