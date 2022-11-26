‘We feel your love’: Colorado Springs brewery owners and victims of Club Q shooting share Thanksgiving message

The owners of a Colorado Springs brewery who were victims of last week’s Club Q shooting shared a Thanksgiving message on social media after receiving an overwhelming show of support from people all over the country.

“We are overwhelmed by the love and support everyone is giving us, and we feel it,” said a tearful Jess Fierro in a video posted to Atrevida Beer Co.’s business page on Facebook on Thursday. “All the comments, just an outpouring of love and it’s beautiful and we just want to thank everyone.”

Rich Fierro, who is credited with subduing the Club Q shooter who killed five people and injured 19 others, asked for patience for those who made online purchases from their business.

“You are part of the Atrevida family now,” Rich Fierro said. “Please be patient with us. We have a microbrewery and about ten T-shirts back there and we got a little bit more than we expected. Our intent is to field everybody’s request and get everybody a shirt. It may take us a year, it may take us ten days, who knows. Please be patient with us.”