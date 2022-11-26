‘We feel your love’: Colorado Springs brewery owners and victims of Club Q shooting share Thanksgiving message
The owners of a Colorado Springs brewery who were victims of last week’s Club Q shooting shared a Thanksgiving message on social media after receiving an overwhelming show of support from people all over the country.
“We are overwhelmed by the love and support everyone is giving us, and we feel it,” said a tearful Jess Fierro in a video posted to Atrevida Beer Co.’s business page on Facebook on Thursday. “All the comments, just an outpouring of love and it’s beautiful and we just want to thank everyone.”
Rich Fierro, who is credited with subduing the Club Q shooter who killed five people and injured 19 others, asked for patience for those who made online purchases from their business.
“You are part of the Atrevida family now,” Rich Fierro said. “Please be patient with us. We have a microbrewery and about ten T-shirts back there and we got a little bit more than we expected. Our intent is to field everybody’s request and get everybody a shirt. It may take us a year, it may take us ten days, who knows. Please be patient with us.”
‘I’m not the hero, they’re the heroes’: U.S. Army veteran Richard Fierro took down attacker in Club Q
The Fierros were at Club Q on Nov. 19 to celebrate the birthday of their daughter’s best friend. Their daughter, Kassandra, is still recovering from injuries she sustained that night. Her boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among the five killed that night. Two other family friends that attended that night were also injured and remained hospitalized, the Fierros said.
The Fierros said they planned to reopen their brewery on Friday and asked that customers be patient as they work through the recovery process.
They said a previously planned fundraiser is still scheduled to take place at the brewery on Tuesday. It is benefitting UC Colorado Springs’ Mosaic and LGBTQ+ Resource Center.
“I would encourage everyone to come then so we can give back to the community and give back to the families,” Jess Fierro said.
The Giving Tuesday Happy Hour event is scheduled to take place Nov. 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Atrevida Beer Co. plans to donate $1 back to the Resource Center for every pint sold. The brewery is located at 204 Mount View Lane, Suite 3, Colorado Springs.
