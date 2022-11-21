Those we lost in the Club Q shooting

A bartender living his dream. A 22-year-old with a “bright smile.” A trans woman who helped teach other trans women how to be resilient. A mother of an 11-year-old. A performer who loved ’80s music and dancing.

The family and friends of five people killed Saturday night in a shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, said they were shocked and saddened by the news of their deaths.

Authorities identified the victims in a news conference Monday afternoon.

Derrick Rump, 38

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department Derrick Rump, a victim of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Derrick Rump was a kind, loving person who “had a heart of gold,” his mother Julia Thames said in a statement to KRDO.

“He was always there for my daughter and myself when we needed him,” Thames said, adding that he considered his Colorado friends his family.

“He was living his dream and he would have wanted everyone to do the same,” Thames said.

A representative for Rump’s family declined to speak to CPR News. But in interviews with other media outlets, some of Rump’s relatives said the Pennsylvania native moved to Colorado more than a decade ago to start a new life.

"He found a community of people that he loved … and he felt that he could shine there, and he did," Rump's sister, Julia Kissling, told WFMZ.

One of those people Rump found was Rufio Jimenez, who’s worked at Denver’s Tracks nightclub for a decade. Jimenez also runs his own entertainment company that’s worked with Club Q for years. That’s how he met Rump, a bartender at Club Q.

“He’s a sweetheart,” Jimenez said, calling him a longtime close friend. “He’s a leader at heart, I would say. He’s calm and quiet, sassy when he wants to be. But just super sweet and dedicated and a hard worker.”

Word of the Club Q attack spread quickly through Tracks on Saturday night and Sunday morning, Jimenez said.

“My heart just dropped,” Jimenez said because he guessed his friend would go out of his way to try to protect club patrons.

“And that’s what he did,” Jimenez said. “What I was told is that he was running around trying to tell people to run and leave. And he got shot.”

“He’s a hero to us,” Jimenez continued. “It sucks that he was such a good person, that he was the one that had to die.”

Daniel Aston, 28

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department Daniel Aston, a victim of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Daniel Aston loved 1980s music and hats, according to his mother Sabrina Aston. He was a bartender at Club Q and also performed in shows, where he usually danced, his mother said.

Aston had a big group of friends in Oklahoma, but he moved to Colorado Springs two years ago after his parents convinced him to move to the mountain state, where they had relocated to be near grandchildren. Daniel Aston followed them and got a job at Club Q, where he quickly found another big community of friends.

“He was the happiest he had ever been,” Aston said. “He was thriving and having fun and having friends. It’s just unbelievable. He had so much more life to give to us and to all to his friends and to himself.”