‘I’m not the hero, they’re the heroes’: US Army veteran Richard Fierro took down attacker in Club Q

“You hear screams. These are things that we're not gonna ever be able to unsee, unsmell,” Jessica Fierro said. “These are things of nightmares.”

Vance was a vivacious soul, she said, who always protected and took care of her daughter.

“It's an incredible loss for Kassie, for the community, for his family, for his friends,” she said. “He just had the biggest smile, the biggest soul, the best sense of humor.

“He didn't deserve it. No. Nobody deserved it.”

Someone else in the club had thrown Jessica Fierro to the floor for protection, as Fierro’s combat instincts led him to target a shooter who had opened fire. Jessica Fierro said she remembers ending up in the patio area of the club.

Police said 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich had entered the club and opened fire on patrons. Within minutes, Fierro tackled the suspect and proceeded to beat the shooter with one of Aldrich's weapons. Several other patrons helped.

Aldrich had a pistol and an AR rifle that were soon out of his reach as Fierro and others beat and stomped the suspect. Time slowed down for Fierro and he says he can’t recall how long it took them to actually take Aldrich down. But he said he knew he had to act.

“I knew weapons,” Fierro said. “I'm a soldier. I didn't take time or whatever. You just did it.”

The death toll could have been much higher, officials said on Sunday, if patrons had not stopped the shooter.

Cassandra Fierro’s knee was broken in the commotion during the shooting and she has other injuries. He says her biggest pain right now though is the loss of her childhood love.

Sometime after Aldrich was taken down, police took over, Fierro said.

Triggered from his time in the army, he moved with the familiarity of acting in a war zone and began helping his friends and guiding other people to safety. Police helped him tourniquet a friend, he said.

“Once you see something happen to a human that's not supposed to happen, it changes you forever,” Fierro said. “And this, this is something these people are gonna live with for the rest of their lives. When everybody's gone and nobody's here, we're still going through this for the rest of our lives.”

Fierro emphasized that everyone who was inside Club Q that night are heroes.

“I'm nobody special, man,” he said. “I didn't do anything. Look, I protected my family. Any person, woman, man, if their baby is in threat, they're gonna help their baby. That's it. Animals do it. Birds, dogs, everybody. We're all the same.

“The only reason I'm talking is because people are grieving, really grieving, right now. Parents — this is not something they can talk about. And I hope that this gives them a little bit of something to hold onto. That everybody was a family and somebody cared.”

Jessica Fierro founded and owns a brewery called Atrevida Beer Company in Colorado Springs, which she said will continue to be a safe space for people of all backgrounds, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are so overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and love,” she said Tuesday. “I mean, the amount of messages and emails that people have sent and the social media comments are all just showing love and support. That's that glimmer that kind of pushes us through the day.”

