Club Q shooting: What we know about the funerals planned for each victim

By Matt Bloom
· Today, 8:26 am
CLUB Q SHOOTING MEMORIAL GROWSCLUB Q SHOOTING MEMORIAL GROWSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
After a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, a makeshift memorial grows outside the LGBTQ nightclub on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Daniel Aston, Kelly Loving, Ashley Paugh, Derrick Rump and Raymond Green Vance were killed in the shooting.

Families have started scheduling memorial services for the five victims killed during the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. 

Some services are set to take place in Colorado. Others are out of state, where victims grew up. 

Here’s what we know so far, including whether funerals are open to the public. This list will be updated as more information is released. 

Those we lost in the Club Q shooting

Club Q Victim Raymond Green VanceCourtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department
Raymond Green Vance, a victim of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Raymond Green Vance

Family and friends of Vance, 22, are planning both public and private memorial services in Colorado Springs this week, according to a spokesperson for the family. 

The public is invited to two viewings at Swan Law Funeral Directors.

Viewing times are between 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2. 

Family and friends will also gather in the outdoor garden area of Swan Law on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. for a public dove release followed by a candlelight vigil.

Club Q Victim Kelly LovingCourtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department
Kelly Loving, a victim of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Kelly Loving 

Loving’s family is currently planning a memorial service in Batesville, Mississippi, near where the 40-year-old “mother figure” in Denver’s trans community grew up, according to a spokesperson.

The service date has not been released. But the spokesperson said it will be open to the public and requests that attendees only share “positive and uplifting comments.” 

Club Q Victim Derrick RumpCourtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department
Derrick Rump, a victim of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Derrick Rump

Memorial services for Rump, a bartender at Club Q, are being planned in Pennsylvania, where he grew up. 

The funeral will be livestreamed on Zoom and public officials are invited to attend in person. Specific streaming information is not yet available.

Club Q Victim Ashley PaughCourtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department
Ashley Paugh, a victim of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Ashley Paugh

Paugh, a 35-year-old mother and wife, will be remembered at a private funeral service in La Junta, Colorado. 

The service is not open to the public, according to a spokesperson for the family. 

Club Q Victim Daniel AstonCourtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department
Daniel Aston, a victim of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Daniel Aston

Aston’s family in Colorado Springs is currently planning a funeral service for the 28-year-old bartender and frequent performer at Club Q. More details will be released soon, according to a spokesperson. 

