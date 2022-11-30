Club Q shooting: What we know about the funerals planned for each victim
Families have started scheduling memorial services for the five victims killed during the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Some services are set to take place in Colorado. Others are out of state, where victims grew up.
Here’s what we know so far, including whether funerals are open to the public. This list will be updated as more information is released.
Raymond Green Vance
Family and friends of Vance, 22, are planning both public and private memorial services in Colorado Springs this week, according to a spokesperson for the family.
The public is invited to two viewings at Swan Law Funeral Directors.
Viewing times are between 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2.
Family and friends will also gather in the outdoor garden area of Swan Law on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. for a public dove release followed by a candlelight vigil.
Kelly Loving
Loving’s family is currently planning a memorial service in Batesville, Mississippi, near where the 40-year-old “mother figure” in Denver’s trans community grew up, according to a spokesperson.
The service date has not been released. But the spokesperson said it will be open to the public and requests that attendees only share “positive and uplifting comments.”
Derrick Rump
Memorial services for Rump, a bartender at Club Q, are being planned in Pennsylvania, where he grew up.
The funeral will be livestreamed on Zoom and public officials are invited to attend in person. Specific streaming information is not yet available.
Ashley Paugh
Paugh, a 35-year-old mother and wife, will be remembered at a private funeral service in La Junta, Colorado.
The service is not open to the public, according to a spokesperson for the family.
Daniel Aston
Aston’s family in Colorado Springs is currently planning a funeral service for the 28-year-old bartender and frequent performer at Club Q. More details will be released soon, according to a spokesperson.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!