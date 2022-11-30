Club Q shooting: What we know about the funerals planned for each victim

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department Raymond Green Vance, a victim of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Raymond Green Vance

Family and friends of Vance, 22, are planning both public and private memorial services in Colorado Springs this week, according to a spokesperson for the family.

The public is invited to two viewings at Swan Law Funeral Directors.

Viewing times are between 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 2.

Family and friends will also gather in the outdoor garden area of Swan Law on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. for a public dove release followed by a candlelight vigil.

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department Kelly Loving, a victim of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Kelly Loving

Loving’s family is currently planning a memorial service in Batesville, Mississippi, near where the 40-year-old “mother figure” in Denver’s trans community grew up, according to a spokesperson.

The service date has not been released. But the spokesperson said it will be open to the public and requests that attendees only share “positive and uplifting comments.”

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department Derrick Rump, a victim of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Derrick Rump

Memorial services for Rump, a bartender at Club Q, are being planned in Pennsylvania, where he grew up.

The funeral will be livestreamed on Zoom and public officials are invited to attend in person. Specific streaming information is not yet available.

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department Ashley Paugh, a victim of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Ashley Paugh

Paugh, a 35-year-old mother and wife, will be remembered at a private funeral service in La Junta, Colorado.

The service is not open to the public, according to a spokesperson for the family.

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Police Department Daniel Aston, a victim of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.

Daniel Aston

Aston’s family in Colorado Springs is currently planning a funeral service for the 28-year-old bartender and frequent performer at Club Q. More details will be released soon, according to a spokesperson.