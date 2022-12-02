Grants for historic preservation aimed at helping revitalize two Southern Colorado communities
Two buildings in the San Luis Valley are among eight historic preservation projects recently awarded a total of $296,377 in State Historical Fund grants.
Plans to restore a former 1892 bank in San Luis include converting it into affordable housing and commercial space. Nearly $50,000 in History Colorado grant money will go toward repairing its roof and walls.
Another grant of more than $42,000 will be used for architectural work for fixing the St. Agnes Parish Hall in Saguache. It closed last year after a water line break damaged the 1880s structure.
The City of Colorado Springs also received some $23,000 for a historic resource survey plan.
These so-called mini-grants under $50,000 are awarded annually in the spring and fall, as are larger grants up to $250,000. The State Historical Fund is expected to announce those in December. These grants target preservation and archaeology projects.
Projects that received mini-grants this fall:
- Cardiff Coke Ovens, Garfield County - $34,930
- First San Luis Valley State Bank/Malouf Department Store, Costilla County - $49,500
- Colorado Projectile Points Database, Montrose County - $35,025
- Anheuser-Busch Building, Lake County, $29,550
- St. Agnes Church Parish Hall, Saguache County - $42,599
- Hayden Ranch, Lake County - $37,500
- City of Colorado Springs Historic Resource Survey Plan, El Paso County - $23,500
- Grand Junction Water Treatment Plant, Mesa County - $43,733
