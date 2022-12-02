Grants for historic preservation aimed at helping revitalize two Southern Colorado communities

By Shanna Lewis
· Today, 4:00 am
San Luis BankSan Luis BankCourtesy of History Colorado's State Historical Fund
San Luis Bank

Two buildings in the San Luis Valley are among eight historic preservation projects recently awarded a total of $296,377 in State Historical Fund grants.

Plans to restore a former 1892 bank in San Luis include converting it into affordable housing and commercial space. Nearly $50,000 in History Colorado grant money will go toward repairing its roof and walls. 

Another grant of more than $42,000 will be used for architectural work for fixing the St. Agnes Parish Hall in Saguache. It closed last year after a water line break damaged the 1880s structure. 

The City of Colorado Springs also received some $23,000 for a historic resource survey plan.

These so-called mini-grants under $50,000 are awarded annually in the spring and fall, as are larger grants up to $250,000. The State Historical Fund is expected to announce those in December. These grants target preservation and archaeology projects.

Projects that received mini-grants this fall:

  • Cardiff Coke Ovens, Garfield County - $34,930
  • First San Luis Valley State Bank/Malouf Department Store, Costilla County - $49,500
  • Colorado Projectile Points Database, Montrose County - $35,025
  • Anheuser-Busch Building, Lake County, $29,550
  • St. Agnes Church Parish Hall, Saguache County - $42,599 
  • Hayden Ranch, Lake County - $37,500
  • City of Colorado Springs Historic Resource Survey Plan, El Paso County - $23,500
  • Grand Junction Water Treatment Plant, Mesa County - $43,733 
Courtesy of History Colorado's State Historical Fund
St. Agnes Parish Hall in Saguache.

