Grants for historic preservation aimed at helping revitalize two Southern Colorado communities

Two buildings in the San Luis Valley are among eight historic preservation projects recently awarded a total of $296,377 in State Historical Fund grants.

Plans to restore a former 1892 bank in San Luis include converting it into affordable housing and commercial space. Nearly $50,000 in History Colorado grant money will go toward repairing its roof and walls.

Another grant of more than $42,000 will be used for architectural work for fixing the St. Agnes Parish Hall in Saguache. It closed last year after a water line break damaged the 1880s structure.