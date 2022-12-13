Comedian Mark Curry accuses Colorado Springs hotel employees of racial profiling

Mark Curry, a comedian and star of the ABC 90s sitcom “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper,” said he was the target of racial profiling at a Colorado Springs hotel last weekend.

The 61-year-old made the accusations over Instagram, where he posted a 26-minute video on Dec. 9 documenting the encounter. In the video, an employee with The Mining Exchange was standing over Curry, a Black man, questioning if Curry was a guest. Curry was booked to perform at 3E Comedy Club later that night.

“Look at their stance. I feel threatened,” Curry said in the video. “If you’re Black and you’re in Colorado Springs, you can’t be in the lobby.”

Curry was the only Black man in the lobby, which doubles as a bar. In the video, the employee who confronted Curry said the other people in the lobby were allowed to be there because they were buying drinks and thus considered patrons of the hotel. Curry said he had just checked in prior to recording the video.

In a statement to The Denver Post, the general manager of The Mining Exchange said the hotel has apologized to Curry.