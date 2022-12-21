Colorado energy utilities say this time, they’re ready for the sub-zero cold snap

Meteorologists are preparing residents for a wave of sub-zero temperatures and arctic wind chill forecasted to hit the Front Range later tonight.

So are the state’s energy companies. After tough and expensive lessons from a nationwide storm early last year, Colorado regulators and utility officials say they have extra natural gas ready ahead of time to heat and power homes and businesses.

In a statement, Drew Bolin, a spokesperson for the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, said the projected cold snap “is not an unusual event.” and the state’s power plants should be able to withstand the below-freezing temperatures “with limited issues.”

There were few service interruptions for Coloradans during the winter storm on Valentine’s Day weekend in 2021, unlike in Texas, where system failures led to millions of people losing power and hundreds of deaths.