Delays, cancellations continue for Southwest Airlines at Denver airport, days after freezing weather passes
The winter weather has moved out for now, but travel in and out of Denver International Airport remains snarled. The bulk of the delays centers around Southwest Airlines.
As of 12:05 pm, FligthAware.com reported 378 canceled flights at DIA Monday, with 320 delayed flights. Of those, Southwest had 331 canceled flights in and out of the airport and 105 delayed.
In an email, Southwest said the airline is “still experiencing disruptions across our network” due to the winter storm on the “totality of our operation.” The airline has a big presence in areas hard hit by the pre-Christmas winter storm, such as Denver and Chicago.
“With the weather now considerably more favorable, we continue to work to stabilize and improve our operation,” the airline wrote.
Social media sites were full of videos of long lines at DIA’s Southwest counters, people complaining of canceled flights or lost luggage, and luggage piling up in the Southwest baggage claim area.
The airline’s customer service lines continue to have high call volumes that have resulted in busy signals for many. Hold times averaged more than two hours, with some as high as four hours. The airline asked that people who are not traveling in the next 72 hours wait to call.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the airline was hit with several problems resulting from the storm in Denver, including planes that froze overnight and rolling blackouts that made it harder to refuel ground equipment, and from a shortfall of ramp workers in Denver. CPR News’ calls to the unions representing the airline’s workforce were not immediately returned Monday.
The airline confirmed it issued an “operational emergency” notice at DIA, which is “routine” to put in place procedures that require extra scrutiny for employees who call in sick, like requiring a doctor’s note.
In the company’s last news update on December 24, the airline said that “it remains a very dynamic situation, we don't have specific numbers to share on flight disruptions, but the storms have forced thousands of cancellations throughout our network.”
The winter storm that walloped most of the country started causing problems for the airline last week, disrupting nearly 12,000 scheduled flights from Wednesday through Friday.
By law in the U.S., all airline passengers are entitled to refunds if the airline cancels a flight, regardless of the type of fare someone paid. Southwest Airlines said travelers with canceled flights may request a full refund or receive a flight credit that does not expire.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!