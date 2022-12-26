Delays, cancellations continue for Southwest Airlines at Denver airport, days after freezing weather passes

The winter weather has moved out for now, but travel in and out of Denver International Airport remains snarled. The bulk of the delays centers around Southwest Airlines.

As of 12:05 pm, FligthAware.com reported 378 canceled flights at DIA Monday, with 320 delayed flights. Of those, Southwest had 331 canceled flights in and out of the airport and 105 delayed.

In an email, Southwest said the airline is “still experiencing disruptions across our network” due to the winter storm on the “totality of our operation.” The airline has a big presence in areas hard hit by the pre-Christmas winter storm, such as Denver and Chicago.

“With the weather now considerably more favorable, we continue to work to stabilize and improve our operation,” the airline wrote.

Social media sites were full of videos of long lines at DIA’s Southwest counters, people complaining of canceled flights or lost luggage, and luggage piling up in the Southwest baggage claim area.