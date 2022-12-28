Man suspected in Jehovah’s Witness murder-suicide had previously threatened to kill wife and others, a former employer says

Local authorities on Tuesday identified Enoch Noah Apodaca, 46, and Melissa Susanna Martinez, 44, as the deceased in a murder-suicide and apparent attempted arson at a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall on Sunday in Thornton.

Thornton Police responded around 9 a.m. to a structure fire at the worship hall, where they found that Apodaca had fatally shot Martinez before killing himself, they said. Authorities also found three “incendiary devices” that were “rendered safe and collected.”

There may have been earlier warning signs of violence. Court records show Apodaca was fired from his employment with Sturgeon Electric Co. in June 2021. Later, he reportedly told a union representative that he would shoot his wife and the rep before coming “after the people responsible at Sturgeon.”

The conversation with the union representative was recounted in court filings made by a representative of Sturgeon, who asked a court for a protection order against Apodaca in Dec. 2021.

Digital court records did not make clear whether the protection order was granted.

Additionally, there is no record of anyone attempting to file an Extreme Risk Protection Order against Apodaca, which could have resulted in his access to guns being revoked. If an ERPO is granted, a judge can require a person to relinquish their guns for a period of a year or longer. During that time, they are also banned from buying any new firearms. ERPO petitions can only be filed by law enforcement or by household and family members.

It’s unclear if law enforcement were aware of the 2021 incident. Representatives for the Thornton Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

ERPO petitions, also known as “red flag” cases, are rare in Adams County. Local authorities only attempted to take firearms from one person after the ERPO law was instituted in 2020, according to data from Nov. 2022.

The Denver Post first reported on the 2021 incident with Apodaca.

A representative for Sturgeon declined to comment. Representatives for IBEW Local Union 68, which was named in the court case as Apodaca’s union, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Previously, Apodaca was charged in 2002 in a felony theft case, which was dismissed after he pleaded not guilty, according to court records. Apodaca’s and Martinez’s identities were released by the Adams County Office of the Coroner, which said the cause of death remains under investigation.