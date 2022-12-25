Police responding to shooting, homicide at Jehovah’s Witness congregation in Thornton
There is a large police presence outside at The Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Thornton on Christmas morning. Multiple agencies – The Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit – are responding to a shooting homicide.
Police say there is no active threat to the public.
It is unclear how many people were involved in the attack or how many were injured.
This story a developing story and will be updated.
