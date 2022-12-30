Fewer people are hospitalized with RSV and COVID, but the flu is still circulating and the respiratory season is not over yet

The number of people in the hospital for COVID-19 has dipped too.

According to the state health department, 306 people are in the hospital with COVID-19, a drop of more than 30 people from the previous week. The seven-day test positivity rate has also dropped to a low of 1.2 percent, but it doesn’t include home tests and it’s unclear whether fewer people got tested over the holidays.

The declining numbers seem to indicate the threat of a “tripledemic” of COVID, RSV and influenza may have abated.

“I think in terms of the worry that these three infectious respiratory viruses would come together and surge in a way that would strain hospital capacity, we've escaped,” said Dr. Jon Samet, dean of the Colorado School of Public Health.

Cases of the flu, however, are not declining.

More than 360 people were hospitalized with the flu during the week ending Dec. 24 — bringing the total hospitalizations this season to nearly 2,100.

And the flu season is far from over.

The rate at which Coloradans are getting the flu right now far outpaces the last seven flu seasons, according to state health department data.

Samet said that it’s important to remember that influenza can be a severe disease and it still leads to hospitalizations and deaths. And experts are expecting more people to come down with it this season.

“We'll likely see a second wave of influenza that I'm expecting will be happening between January and February,” Dr. Asturias said. “So the most important thing that people should get as a message is that they should get their flu vaccine now, or as soon as possible so they are ready and prepared for the next wave.”