House keys, foreign currency and Chuck E. Cheese tokens — behind the scenes at RTD’s secret cash vault

Bill after bill, hour after hour, a small group of public servants huddle together in a nondescript bunker just north of downtown Denver to sort through thousands of dollars in cash.

These are the foot soldiers of the Regional Transportation District’s treasury, who sift and count every nickel that passengers feed into train ticket machines and toss into bus fare boxes.

“Typically, it could be anywhere from $4,000 to $12,000 in coin [in a day],” said Gene Byron, RTD’s treasury supervisor.

That’s on top of $30,000 to $60,000 in bills that transit passengers deposit each day. The cash, most of which comes from bus customers, totaled roughly $12 million of the nearly $80 million in fares RTD collected in 2021.

Nathaniel Minor/CPR News Stacks of dollar bills sit on a table near a bill-counting machine at RTD's treasury facility in Denver on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

RTD’s fares have been in the spotlight in recent months. The state government sponsored free transit rides across Colorado in August to boost ridership. And some on RTD’s board of directors have questioned whether it’s worth it to continue collecting them.

“I'm curious as to how much it costs us to actually collect those fares?” board member Bob Broom asked at a September meeting. “[Do costs] eat up half of that fare revenue that we get?”

Perhaps, Broom suggested, RTD would be better off offering free rides and seeking new funding to offset the cost.

“When the state looks at ways of cutting greenhouse gasses, this may be one of the most cost-effective ways for them to do it … to pay RTD to haul people around free,” he said.

While we now know that the August free fare experiment led to a significant bump in transit ridership, RTD’s final report did not quantify its impact on air quality or climate emissions. And RTD staff also couldn’t tell Broom and other board members another key data point: just how much it costs to process fares.

So CPR News asked RTD to run the numbers.