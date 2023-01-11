CPR Classical’s Month of Mozart

Start off the new year with the inspiration of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! January is a month-long celebration of Mozart on CPR Classical, culminating in a series of concerts called "Mozart and Now" with the Colorado Symphony, sponsored by CPR Classical.

Listen for stories and music about Mozart every day throughout the month including:

Midday Mozart at noon Monday through Friday

Mozart specials at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Essential Mozart Saturdays following the Metropolitan Opera

Colorado Spotlight Mozart performances Sundays at 5 p.m.

Listen and learn more about Mozart's musical genius as we explore themes in his symphonies, concertos, opera, works from his "wonder years" and all of the essentials. You'll learn more about Mozart the son, husband, friend and entrepreneur.

Watch for the Mozart trivia quiz from CPR Classical hosts and members of the Colorado Symphony on Facebook and Instagram. Discover the magic of Mozart's piano concertos in brand new episodes of "Behind the Baton" with Colorado conductor Scott O'Neil at our Steinway piano in the CPR Performance Studio. Scott also joins CPR Classical host Karla Walker for our five-hour "Great Composers: Mozart" podcast series.

Colorado-born pianist Katie Mahan will tell us about the unsung hero in Mozart's life, his mother, and will take us into a well-guarded (and off-limits to the public) library in Salzburg that houses some of Mozart's original manuscripts in two new episodes of Mozart Snapshots.

The celebration culminates on Mozart's birth anniversary weekend with "CPR Classical Presents: Mozart and Now" with the Colorado Symphony Jan. 27-29. Pianist Conrad Tao is the featured soloist for Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 23 on Saturday and Sunday. A CPR Classical host will welcome you from the stage of Boettcher Concert Hall before the concert, and meet and greet CPR hosts in the lobby before, during and after the concert. Even take your picture with Mozart in the lobby!

Try your luck at winning tickets to one of the "Mozart and Now" concerts. We are giving away tickets all month long!