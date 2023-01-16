A look behind at Colorado’s decentralized system of coroners who investigate death every day

Why would identical deaths be treated so differently based on where a person dies?

Blame the state’s scattered, decentralized system of mostly elected coroners.

In all but a handful of counties, voters actually pick their coroner, which is usually a non-memorable event because it’s among the lowest elected positions on the ballot. Often, these people run unopposed.

Colorado has elected coroners for generations and, generally speaking, the coroners who have been around for decades say party affiliations haven’t really mattered. But once in a while, just like last November in Arapahoe County, coroners have competition and then all of the sudden they are politicians, whose not very public jobs are thrust into a bright spotlight.

CPR News listener Tim Davis was filling out his Arapahoe County ballot last year and asked Colorado Wonders why he was voting for coroner, why they run in political parties — “Do Republicans make deeper cuts?” he mused — and what, if any, are the minimum requirements to be a coroner in the state?

“I tend to be interested in quirky things, and I noticed the Arapahoe County coroner had three candidates and they were all identified with a political party and so it made me wonder, how or why this came to be an elected position?” he said. “What would a Republican, Democrat or Libertarian have as philosophies that are different if they were going to be coroner? Why does this enter into the job as a coroner?”

Some coroners are elected, and others are appointed. Not all are forensic pathologists

Dr. Kelly Lear just won her third term in Arapahoe and this last year, 2022, was the first time she had a rival candidate.

Her two opponents, a Republican biologist and a Libertarian, didn’t have any death investigation experience. Lear, who is a forensic pathologist, has been working at the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office since 2004, has conducted roughly 5,200 autopsies.

“I had to play the game … in the sense of I had to be a politician. I had to go out and talk to people in the community and go to events and talk about what I do and what my job is,” she said. “It is not a typically political job, so it’s easy to talk to community members because a lot of people have a curiosity of the coroner’s office, and they have the opportunity to speak to someone in the field unless, of course, they’re experiencing a tragedy.”

Lear added, “Most of the citizens we talk to in the office, we talk to on the worst day of their life because they just lost a loved one.”

In Colorado, the vast majority of coroners are elected by voters but in a few counties — Weld and Denver included — they are appointed by elected or county officials. And most of them, particularly in rural counties, are not forensic pathologists. Many actually run funeral homes and when a forensic or medical autopsy is needed, they contract out those services with either a roving doctor or a bigger county with forensic pathologists on staff.

The only qualifications for a county coroner, according to the Colorado Constitution, is they must live in the county they represent, they must be a high school graduate and they must not be convicted of any felonies, unless they are pardoned.

As soon as coroners get elected, they are required to do 40 hours of death investigation training, and then they’re required to become certified death investigators, which requires professional development annually, according to the Colorado Coroner’s Standards and Training Board.