Snow, and lots of it, could sweep across Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday

Colorado’s relatively balmy holiday weekend will be but a distant memory if a coming winter storm delivers the punch forecasters predict it could this Tuesday and Wednesday.

The storm could drop more than a foot of snow in the state’s central mountains on Tuesday and will move into the urban I-25 corridor late in the day — after the evening commute if we’re lucky, said National Weather Service senior forecaster David Barjenbruch.

“We’re looking for a return to winter here and significant snow accumulations possible across a good chunk of the area,” he said.

Patches of ice remain in metro Denver from a late December snowstorm. Now Barjenbruch expects anywhere from six to 11 inches of new accumulation in north-central and northeast Colorado by Wednesday.