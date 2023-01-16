WIN TICKETS: Enter by Jan. 19 to hear Colorado Symphony play Mozart

For our CPR Classical readers and listeners — enter Jan 16-19 to win a pair of tickets during our final sweepstakes!

CPR Classical presents: Mozart & Now (Sweepstakes #3)

Event Info: Sunday, January 29, 2023 — 1:00 p.m. at Boettcher Concert Hall. (View event from Colorado Symphony)

MOZART Serenade No. 12 in C minor, K. 388 “Nachtmusik”

Serenade No. 12 in C minor, K. 388 “Nachtmusik” MOZART Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major, K. 488

Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major, K. 488 MOZART Symphony No. 41 in C major, K. 551 “Jupiter”

We can’t wait to share the thrill of live orchestra performances with you in 2023! CPR Classical is partnering with Colorado Symphony to present “Mozart & Now” this January featuring guest artists Ji Su Jung and Conrad Tao. The concert series “reimagines the traditional concert weekend experience with three unique performances contrasting the music of Mozart with four of today’s brightest composers, all led by Principal Conductor Peter Oundjian,” (from Colorado Symphony).

Do you receive our CPR Classical newsletter? Check your inbox for 20% off concert tickets to "Mozart & Now" with Colorado Symphony.

New to CPR Classical? Subscribe to our newsletter and receive your promo code for 20% off any concert ticket to the "Mozart & Now" weekend.

