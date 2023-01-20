Elijah McClain case: Police officers and paramedics plead not guilty, trials are scheduled

Lawyers argued for more than an hour about continuing the case and the thousands of pages of discovery that state prosecutors are releasing to defense attorneys. There are now more than 42,000 pages of investigatory documents in the case. The special prosecutors are from the attorney general’s office after they were appointed by Gov. Jared Polis in summer 2020.

One of the largest issues at the trials will be why and how Elijah McClain died.

Already, all five defendants are blaming the others for causing his death. The investigation was conducted by a secret grand jury in the summer of 2021 and many of the details that led to a recommendation of the indictment have not been released. McClain’s autopsy was changed after the grand jury investigation from an “undetermined” cause of death to a death caused by ketamine.

Sheneen McClain, Elijah’s mother, decided not to attend the arraignments in Adams County on Friday because she is upset that the trials have been severed. She said she believes all of the actions by law enforcement and medical personnel contributed to her son’s death. McClain was a healthy 23-year-old who liked long-distance running, she said.

“They are all accomplices in my son’s murder,” she said. “Woodyard was holding Elijah’s head, choking him out. Roedema was brutalizing Elijah, cracking his arms while he was in handcuffs. And Rosenblatt had his legs … I have no hope at all. I have no hope in the system at all.”

McClain tried to listen in on the proceedings on Friday afternoon but was locked out from the online platform that streams court hearings.

“The judge is not sensitive to what the family of Elijah McClain is going through,” she said.