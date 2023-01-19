Elijah McClain case: Judge orders three separate trials for the officers and paramedics charged

A judge has ordered that three former police officers and two paramedics criminally charged in the death of Elijah McClain will have three separate trials — setting up a fight among the five defendants about who exactly caused the young man’s death in 2019.

In a two-page ruling issued late Wednesday, Adams County District Judge Mark Douglas Warner ordered the two paramedics, Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper, to be tried together. Former officer Nathan Woodyard, who was the first on the scene with McClain and performed the carotid choke holds, will be tried by himself. And the other two officers, Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt, will be tried together.

They all face felony charges in McClain’s death, including criminally negligent homicide and manslaughter after a grand jury indictment in 2021.

The judge on Wednesday acknowledged that, already, the various defendants were pointing fingers as to who caused McClain’s death, which necessitates separate cases.