Christian Glass Shooting: Clear Creek sergeant who OK’d breaking car window, but was not at the scene, asks for his charges to be dropped

The former Clear Creek County sheriff’s sergeant who was charged with multiple crimes in the death of Christian Glass is asking for his charges to be dismissed because he wasn’t on duty and was not on the scene the night Glass was shot and killed.

Prosecutors have said that Sgt. Kyle Gould, who was a supervisor to the deputy who fired the fatal shot, gave the order for officers that night to break Glass’s car windows and forcibly remove him from the car.

Gould is charged with second-degree murder, negligent homicide and reckless endangerment in this case. Both he and former Deputy Andrew Buen have been fired from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

Buen ultimately shot and killed Glass, who had called 911 for help after getting his car stuck on some rocks last June. Glass refused to get out of his own car when officers arrived, saying he was scared. He then offered to throw his geology equipment — a knife and two rocks and a rubber mallet — out of the car window but officers said no and said they wanted him to get out of his vehicle instead.

Buen, who was first on the scene that night with his then-partner Tim Collins, at one point called his supervisor, Gould, who was at home, for advice after Glass continually refused to get out of the car, court filings said. Gould could remotely watch the body camera footage from his home.

That conversation was muted from the body camera footage, according to the indictment, but apparently Gould gave him the OK to forcibly remove Glass from the car.

Gould’s attorneys said, though, that statement isn’t entirely true, that Gould said they should break the car windows only if every other option was exhausted.