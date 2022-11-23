Christian Glass: Two Clear Creek County sheriffs deputies were indicted by a county grand jury in the death of 22-year-old

By Allison Sherry and Alejandro A. Alonso Galva
· Today, 10:28 pm
20220912-CLEAR-CREEK-SHERIFF-CHRISTIAN-GLASS-SHOOTING-BODYCAM-STILL20220912-CLEAR-CREEK-SHERIFF-CHRISTIAN-GLASS-SHOOTING-BODYCAM-STILLCourtesy of the Glass family lawyers
In this still image taken from a body-worn police video camera, law enforcement officers with weapons drawn appear standing on, and surrounding, 22-year-old Christian Glass’s car in Clear Creek County on June 10, 2022. Glass called 911 for help after he crashed his car outside of Silver Plume. After engaging with deputies for more than an hour, one deputy shot and killed Glass, who was holding a small knife while locked in his car.

The two Clear Creek County sheriffs deputies involved in the killing of Christian Glass have been indicted by a county grand jury.

Deputy Andrew Buen, who shot Glass, faces a second degree murder charge. His partner, Clear Creek Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyle Gould, faces a criminally negligent homicide charge. They have been fired by the sheriff.

This story will be updated.

You care.

You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up.  The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!

Latest Stories