Christian Glass: Two Clear Creek County sheriffs deputies were indicted by a county grand jury in the death of 22-year-old
The two Clear Creek County sheriffs deputies involved in the killing of Christian Glass have been indicted by a county grand jury.
Deputy Andrew Buen, who shot Glass, faces a second degree murder charge. His partner, Clear Creek Sheriff’s Sgt. Kyle Gould, faces a criminally negligent homicide charge. They have been fired by the sheriff.
This story will be updated.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!