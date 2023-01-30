I-70 closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon after semi-truck crash

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions after a semi-truck breached the guard rail in Glenwood Canyon.

Photos from the Colorado Department of Transportation show the semi-truck cab dangling over the barrier’s edge between the westbound and eastbound lanes.

CDOT expects the closure between Exit 133 in Dotsero and Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs to last late into Monday night. Motorists can still access Glenwood and Highway 82 leading to Aspen.

Alternate routes include US 40 to the north and Highway 50 to the south. However, those could add several hours of travel, and CDOT recommends checking the weather before attempting either detour.