Report: Colorado’s education system is in crisis, and teachers are feeling it

Colorado’s education system is in a state of crisis, leaving many teachers feeling overworked, underpaid, not respected and worried that large, systemic issues connected to underfunding are hurting their students.

That’s according to the annual State of Education report from the largest teacher’s union in the state, the Colorado Education Association. The report includes survey results from 1,600 of the association’s 39,000 educators and school staff.

The survey found 85 percent of educators say the classroom teacher shortage in their school is worse this year than in previous years. Sixty percent say they’re considering leaving the profession in the near future, two-thirds are worried about a mass shooting at their school and just a third feel respected by state lawmakers. Though the challenges can feel overwhelming, many educators expressed hope that there are solutions, some of them legislative.

“We must demand that our schools have the resources to meet every child’s needs with well-trained and supported educators, for a sustainable, equitable, and thriving education system,” said Amie Baca-Oehlert, high school counselor and president of the Colorado Education Association.

School funding is a major issue

Despite the fact that average per pupil spending is at its highest level of $7,748, Colorado still spends well below the national average.

Schools have lost about $10 billion in funding over the past 13 years as a result of a mechanism state lawmakers use to balance the state budget by cutting school funding. That has had “deleterious downstream effects” on every aspect of schools: pay, the educator shortage, student outcomes, and more, according to the report.