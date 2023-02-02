Colorado shuts down oil company K.P. Kauffman’s wells after it falls short on cleanup plan

A company that operates over 1,200 oil wells northeast of Denver has lost its license to pump and sell oil and gas after it failed to follow a state-ordered cleanup plan for dozens of its hazardous spills.

K.P. Kauffman now has six months to come back into compliance with the 2021 order or it will lose all remaining rights to function as a business in the state, according to a decision made by the state’s top oil regulator on Wednesday. The company must also pay a $1.9 million fine for its 68 spills and other ongoing environmental violations.

“Many of these sights are near homes, schools and other sensitive areas,” said Michael Cross, a commissioner with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission, ahead of the ruling. “Many of these sites could be quickly remediated, but instead they’ve been open for hundreds of days.”

The decision is the first time the commission has terminated a compliance plan agreement with a Colorado oil company. Other similar companies have been shut down due to environmental violations, but K.P. Kauffman is likely the largest, according to a COGCC spokeswoman.

The closure will likely have devastating impacts for the company, which is one of the largest operating oil and gas producers in Weld County. The company said in a statement that its inability to sell oil will make it impossible to continue cleanup efforts and satisfy the state’s demands.

“Rather than protecting public health and the environment, as required by COGCC’s mission, today’s decision puts them at risk,” the company said. “It is loaded with unintended consequences.”

How K.P. Kauffman first ran into trouble with the state

The company brokered the 2021 compliance plan with the state after racking up years of violations, including an oil spill near a Federick elementary school. Inspectors with the commission also accused the company of improperly disposing tens of thousands of tons of contaminated dirt on open fields in Weld County, among other illegal practices.

After the 5-year plan was approved, the company hired an outside contractor and began mitigation efforts, according to testimony from company representatives during a hearing this week.