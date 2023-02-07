WATCH: NPR’s special bilingual coverage of the 2023 State of the Union address
For the first time ever, NPR is offering a special bilingual broadcast of the State of the Union address in both Spanish and English.
"NPR's Live Special Coverage of the State of the Union en español — un programa bilingüe" will feature President Biden's speech and the Republican response translated in Spanish. Bilingual commentary will be hosted by A Martinez with NPR correspondents Franco Ordonez, Claudia Grisales, Eyder Peralta, and Sergio Martinez-Beltran of The Texas Newsroom.
The special program starts at 7 p.m.
CPR and KRCC will present audio streams of both the English and Spanish versions online. The broadcast will carry the English version.
