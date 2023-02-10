Reserve seats for February 19 free concert with Nashville African American Wind Symphony
Come join CPR Classical when the NAACP of Boulder County welcomes the new Nashville African American Wind Symphony (NAAWS) in concert on Sunday, February 19 at 3:00 p.m. at Macky Auditorium on the CU campus in Boulder. The live performance features over 50 classically trained musicians playing American folklore rooted in African American culture. Tickets are available now and FREE for all audiences — view the event info or reserve your spot today.
"[NAAWS] is a unique and gifted wind ensemble, making its first out-of-state appearance, made of professionals from the African American community, all possessing a great love for classical music," says CPR Classical host Kabin Thomas. "Let's give them a hurricane of Colorado hospitality and love."
CPR Classical is a proud media sponsor of this event, in partnership with the Boulder County NAACP and the Nashville African American Wind Symphony. Join us for this special event on February 19!
NAAWS is doing important work to bring diversity to the world of classical music. Read more from Nashville's News Channel5 about Music Director Bruce Ayers and his rise to the podium, his connection to the ensemble as the founding member, and his dreams for the ensemble and its outreach.
"When I'm on the podium and I'm conducting the Nashville African-American Wind Symphony, it’s a young Black boy that's living out what his purpose of life is," says Ayers.
