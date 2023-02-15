Colorado weather: Schools, government offices close as snow falls across the state

Updated 11:59 a.m.

Coloradans are waking up to several inches of snow outside their windows as a winter storm rolls through the state.

The amount of snow depends on where you live, but most urban areas, like Denver, Grand Junction and Pueblo, saw between one and five inches of snow overnight. That’s expected to rise, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Robert Koopmeiners.

“The upper level feature that's causing this is round over the Four Corners right now, so it's moving pretty slow,” Koopmeiners said. “So it should snow through the day into this evening and probably around midnight or a little before midnight.”