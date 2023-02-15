Win tickets to Opera Colorado’s “Die tote Stadt” on Feb. 28
CPR Classical is giving away tickets to Opera Colorado's production of “Die tote Stadt” — Tuesday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in Denver. Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this striking performance of Erich Korngold’s opera. Learn more about the production here.
“Opera Colorado presents a new production of composer Erich Korngold’s rare operatic gem, Die tote Stadt (The Dead City). We follow Paul, a widowed painter unraveled by grief over the death of his wife, Marie. Even the city he lives in—Bruges—haunts him. Life is turned upside down when Paul meets the bright and passionate Marietta, the mirror image of Marie. This psychological drama filled with lush cinematic music will leave you questioning what is real and what is only a dream.” (from Opera Colorado)
- View event information from Opera Colorado
- Read more from Opera Colorado’s blog about “Die tote Stadt”
- View general sweepstakes rules from Colorado Public Radio
The contest ends Tuesday, 2/21 at 11:59 p.m. Winner will be announced Wednesday, February 22 on-air and by email.
Also from Opera Colorado: Get 15% off tickets to any of the four performances of “Die tote Stadt” with promo code MARIETTA.
Opera Colorado and the best of Colorado Music on CPR Classical
Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top of this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."
