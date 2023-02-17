LISTEN: ‘For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope’ live from the Met on CPR Classical

Join CPR Classical Friday, February 24 at 5 p.m. MT for a live concert from the Metropolitan Opera and the Lincoln Center: “For Ukraine: A Concert of Remembrance and Hope.”

For the second year, the Met’s Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conducts the Met Orchestra and chorus in a program designed to remember those lost and give hope to those in Ukraine’s ongoing battle.

The program includes the Ukrainian National Anthem and Valentin Silvestrov’s “Prayer for Ukraine,” in addition to Mozart and Beethoven. The Met’s General Manager Peter Gelb says “Mozart’s Requiem is to remember the innocent victims of the war, and Beethoven’s Fifth is in anticipation of the victory to come.” Two of the soloists in Mozart’s requiem, tenor Dmytro Popov and bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi, are Ukrainian.

Program

Ukrainian National Anthem

By Mykhailo Verbytsky

Requiem, K. 626

By Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Soloists: Golda Schultz, Emily D’Angelo, Dmytro Popov, and Vladyslav Buialskyi

Symphony No. 5 in C minor, Op.67

By Ludwig van Beethoven

“Prayer for Ukraine”

By Valentin Silvestrov

Ticket Holders at the event in New York are encouraged to make a donation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.



Read more about the event on the Met's website, and look through last year's concert and program.