Front Range oil and gas emissions are the targets of this planned legislation from state Democrats

Colorado lawmakers are set to propose new legislation to better understand and regulate the oil and gas industry's contribution to ozone pollution along the Front Range.

The announcement came during an event at the state Capitol on Tuesday arranged by the Colorado Public Interest Research Group and Colorado Mountain Mamas to call for new policies to address the persistent pollution problem. The groups timed the event to take place 100 days before the start of the next ozone season.

At the press conference, state Rep. Jennifer Bacon, a Democrat from Denver, said one potential solution is to give air regulators more oversight over new oil and gas drilling.

Together with fellow Democratic state Rep. Jenny Willford of Northglenn, she plans to introduce a bill in the coming weeks that would require the state to estimate the impact of every proposed drilling plan — and only approve projects that won't exacerbate local air pollution problems.

"We have to be sure that before they operate, we understand what kind of impact they're going to have on our air quality," Bacon said.

The upcoming proposal would be the latest attempt to tackle one of the region's toughest air quality issues.

Ground-level ozone is a well-studied lung irritant associated with heart attacks, childhood asthma and premature death. It blankets the Front Range each summer when two categories of pollutants — nitrogen oxides and hydrocarbons — react in the atmosphere amid heat and sunlight.

While a majority of the pollution blows in from outside Colorado's borders, state data suggests local emissions sources push concentrations above permissible levels set by the federal government. The World Health Organization has recommended even lower health standards for ground-level ozone.

New data suggests oil and gas operations play the largest role of any local emissions source along the Front Range. Last year, Colorado air regulators revealed an error had led them to vastly underestimate the impact of drilling and hydraulic fracturing. Their revised modeling showed those two activities alone will likely add more critical ozone-causing pollutants than every car and truck along the Front Range.

Oil and gas groups dispute the new estimates, saying they're based on a flawed analysis of industry data.

What isn't up for debate are ozone readings at local monitors. The results have drawn increased scrutiny from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which reclassified the Front Range as a "severe" ozone violator last year. The American Lung Association also ranks Metro Denver as the seventh worst U.S. city for ground-level ozone pollution.

The upcoming legislation will likely meet fierce resistance from the oil and gas industry.

A version of a similar bill never managed to reach the floor of the state House or Senate last year. The Denver Business Journal reported former Democratic state Rep. Tracey Bernett dropped her efforts after oil and gas representatives claimed the plan could devastate an industry already facing strict regulations.

Oil and gas representatives appear ready to sound the alarm again this year. Lynn Granger, the midwest and mountain west director of the American Petroleum Institute, said the bill sponsors had yet to share a draft of the legislation, but they floated key concepts at a meeting on Monday.

"As described, the bill would functionally end new permitting for natural gas and oil development in Colorado's highest-producing basin by 2024," Granger said. "The proposal should be a non-starter for Coloradans who have spent the last year suffering from high energy prices at home and at the pump."