Colorado weather: freezing temps and snow return after springtime weather on the Front Range

Snow and freezing temps are expected along the Front Range Thursday after a day of relatively warm, springtime temperatures on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 60’s along the Interstate 25 corridor today, with some parts expected to exceed 70 degrees. The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 70 in Denver, some of the warmest weather recorded so far this year in the metro area. Pueblo will see a high of 73, according to the NWS.

On the Eastern Plains, specifically in communities along I-50, temperatures may reach as high as 75 degrees