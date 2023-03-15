Rent control bill faces tougher challenge in Colorado Senate

A proposal to allow rent control in Colorado passed the state House with flying colors, winning the votes of nearly two-thirds of the chamber’s members. It was a win for progressive Democrats, who are trying to dismantle the state’s longstanding ban on rent regulations.

But its course in the state Senate could go much differently, as supporters of rent control brace for a tougher fight.

The bill’s next step is the Senate’s Local Government & Housing Committee. Democrats hold only a 4-3 majority on the panel and one of those members, Sen. Dylan Roberts of Avon, remains unconvinced of the policy.

“I want to hear from local community leaders on how they think this would help or hurt,” he said in a recent interview. “I want to hear from private developers, nonprofit homebuilders, people who are trying to solve the affordable housing crisis in Colorado and how this could impact their work as well.”

The rent regulation bill was originally expected to be heard in the Senate committee this week, but it hasn’t yet been scheduled, Roberts said on Tuesday.

“On controversial bills like this, (committees) can be choke points and that certainly could play out in the Senate,” acknowledged Rep. Javier Mabrey, a sponsor of the bill.

The proposal would not create any rent regulations directly. Instead, it would allow local governments to pass their own laws for rent control, also known as rent stabilization.