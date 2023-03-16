Gov. Jared Polis orders ozone crackdown on Colorado’s oil and gas industry

Gov. Jared Polis ordered his administration to develop new rules to slash the oil and gas industry’s contribution to ground-level ozone on Thursday, committing to crack down on the dangerous lung irritant that plagues large parts of Colorado each summer.

Scientists have associated ozone exposure with childhood asthma, heart attacks and premature deaths. The new directive takes particular aim at nitrogen oxides, which react with other pollutants to form ozone on hot, sunny days.

“These emissions have not yet been subject to actions that require steady, measurable emissions reductions on a schedule commensurate with meeting our air quality challenges,” Polis said in a press release. “Today that will change.”

He added the order represents the most significant attempt in state history to limit oil and gas pollution and the nation’s first comprehensive ozone program focused on the oil and gas industry.

The details are laid out in a letter Polis sent the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. It orders regulators to work together on new rules to force producers to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 30 percent in 2025 and 50 percent in 2050. Those reductions will be measured against 2017 emissions levels.

The announcement comes as the Front Range continues to struggle to meet federal air quality standards for ground-level ozone. After decades of missing deadlines to come into compliance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reclassified the nine-county region as a “severe” ozone violator last year.

Oil and gas operators have faced increased scrutiny as the state attempts to bring the region back into compliance. Last year, the Colorado air regulators announced a major correction to modeling data it planned to submit to the federal government as a part of its latest ozone plan.