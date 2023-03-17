Balfour assisted living employees face charges over false domestic violence allegations

Three employees of a Balfour Senior Living facility in Louisville are facing criminal charges for falsely reporting a domestic violence incident that resulted in the arrest of an elderly man.

Joshua Merrill, 34, and Kara Roberts, 33, are both charged with four counts each, including caretaker neglect, false reporting to authorities, elder abuse and attempts to influence a public servant.

Danizu Mosqueda, 31, is charged with falsely reporting mistreatment of an elder as a mandatory reporter.

Merrill and Mosqueda were taken into custody this week and posted bond, according to court records. A warrant for Roberts’ arrest remains active.

Balfour Senior Living did not respond to CPR News’ request for comment.

Louisville Police Department officers responded to a call from Mosqueda of a domestic violence incident at Balfour’s Cherrywood Village facility on Jan. 10, according to an arrest affidavit.

Merrill, a staff member, and Roberts, a contractor, both told officers they had witnessed the husband of a resident “smacking” his wife with his hand near the facility’s dining room.

Mosqueda said she did not witness the incident, but heard about it from Merrill and Roberts.

The wife, who has memory problems, told officers she could not recall being hit or anything about her husband’s visit that day, according to the affidavit.

The Balfour employees told officers that there was video surveillance of the incident. Officers arrested the husband on domestic violence charges and took him to Boulder County Jail.

Two weeks later, officers returned to Balfour to serve a search warrant for video of the alleged incident.

During the visit, Mosqueda handed officers a USB drive with a file of video evidence. As she did, she informed officers that staffers had fabricated the entire domestic violence incident, the affidavit said.

She didn’t inform police about the lie due to orders from her “VP of operations,” the affidavit said. The VP told her to wait until she was served a search warrant.