East High shooting: What we know about the suspect’s previous criminal charge and security plan

That’s not always the case. Colorado law gives districts the right to refuse admission to students who meet certain criteria, like being expelled from another district within the previous 12 months. Districts typically share all previous student records when a student transfers from one district to another, and hiding a prior expulsion would mean surrendering all the credits earned at the prior school.

Officials in both Denver and Cherry Creek have cited federal education privacy laws in declining to release additional information about the student’s academic history or the specialized security plan that required the daily searches. His family could not be located on Thursday.

Denver Police are often called to East High

What is known is that even without having full-time officers on campus, Denver Police are not strangers to the school situated between Colfax Avenue and City Park.

Denver Police data shows 113 calls for service to East so far this school year — that’s roughly one a day. Calls with complaints of assault and sex assault were up sharply in 2022. According to DPD data, there were three calls for assault in 2021 and 12 in 2022. Calls with complaints of sex assault jumped from 3 in 2019 to 26 in 2022, according to the data.

The school or the grounds just beyond it have been the scene of three shooting incidents in a matter of months.

A history of school searches in Colorado

The district has not said how many students are on specialized security plans and subject to searches at East, but Marrero said the practice was commonplace across the country. Police officers do not conduct the searches unless they have probable cause, but schools can require students in certain circumstances to submit to them if they are conducted by educators.

Former East High principal John Youngquist said, in his experience, the number of students subject to searches is very small.

“It is in no way typical for a student to be patted down in a school site on a daily basis or for a backpack to be searched on a daily basis," Youngquist said. "Maybe that is a student or two at a time in a particular space. But it is a very unique circumstance where that would be occurring in my experience.”

In Colorado, the practice was upheld by the Court of Appeals last year.