As Colorado lawmakers work to expand abortion protections, pregnancy resource centers’ advertising under scrutiny

One woman, who didn’t want to use her name, visited the Alpha Center in Fort Collins years ago when she was a high school student. She had a pregnancy scare and didn’t want to tell her parents. She saw an ad in her high school newspaper for the center.

As an unemployed 17-year-old, she said she didn’t know how to go about getting a pregnancy test, let alone an abortion.

“We were handling this on our own, and that resource was just presented to us via this advertisement in the school newspaper. And it checked a lot of the boxes. It was free, confidential,” she said.

At the center, she said she was given an over-the-counter pregnancy test, and what she describes as a lecture from an employee about premarital sex.

“Basically, that I was no longer pure and that this was a sin and that abortion was murder,” she said. Her pregnancy test came back negative.

Alpha Center did not respond to CPR’s request for comment.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A crowd of abortion rights supporters gathers by the state Capitol after the Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, Friday, June 24, 2022.

Other women interviewed for this story had positive experiences at pregnancy resource centers. One woman, who did not want to use her name, said Alternatives’ post-abortion counseling helped her process an abortion she had when she was 17.

“I needed to learn how to think about [my abortion]. I needed to learn how to talk about it. I needed to learn how to navigate it, and I needed to learn how to process the grief of loss,” she said. “Having a place to go every week and a safe place to be and talk about something really, really, really hard is life-changing. And I think it's life-saving as a community.”

While Alternatives and other pregnancy center websites in Colorado have disclaimers and said they are upfront with patients about their services, a 2021 study from the National Institute of Health found that more than 85 percent of participants failed to correctly identify at least one pregnancy resource center, out of the 10 website screenshots they were provided in the survey.

In the same study, the researchers found that 40 percent of participants failed to correctly identify at least one clinic that provides abortion care.

“To best serve patients, clinics should prioritize clear communication and presentation of services they provide,” the study authors wrote in the conclusion.

Services vary around the state

About half of the 51 pregnancy resource centers in Colorado are licensed medical facilities that employ physicians, nurses, sonographers and other medical professionals, according to Marchman.

The centers offer free medical services, including pregnancy tests, often the same ones someone can buy at a drugstore, first-trimester ultrasounds and STD testing.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountain clinics offers what the resources centers do and much more, including services like cancer screenings, HIV testing and treatment and gender affirming care. Planned Parenthood also offers adoption referrals and prenatal care.

“When someone comes into our health centers with an unplanned pregnancy, our health center staff are expertly trained on talking to them about all their options: adoption, different routes for the pregnancy outcomes, abortion,” said Claudia Perez, Colorado public affairs manager with PPRM, “and make sure that they are informed and consenting throughout the entire process with our health center team.”

Perez said she’s seen patients who went to a pregnancy resource center first and then to a PPRM clinic.

“We know that when an individual has come to the decision that they want to end their pregnancy, they do not need people who are trying to deceive them, delay their care, or dissuade them from a choice that they have already come to,” she said.

Caitlyn Kim/CPR News House Pro-Choice Caucus co-chair Congresswoman Diana DeGette, holding a sign that reads "Abortion Is Essential," and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, holding a sign that reads "Equal Access to Abortion, Everywhere," lead a group of lawmakers from the U.S. Capitol to the U.S. Supreme Court Building where they spoke out against the court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022. The group chanted "We trust women, we won't go back" during their march.

In rural communities, pregnancy resource centers may be the only option for people to decide what to do with an unplanned pregnancy. In five Colorado counties — Custer, Fremont, Las Animas, Otero in southeast Colorado and Rio Blanco on the Western Slope — there are pregnancy resource centers, but no state or federally-funded birth-control options, according to data from New Era Colorado.

In Cañon City, the pregnancy resource center serves people from five different counties. It serves more than just people with unplanned pregnancies, said Stacy Swagger, executive director of the Cañon City Pregnancy Center.

“She's living in a domestic violence situation. She might have been raped by an ex-boyfriend, she might have multiple children, and she doesn't know where to go, and she's at risk for homelessness,” Swagger said.

Swagger said she then connects these clients with resources available in the county to address their many needs.

Debate continues to churn around abortion

SB23-190, Deceptive Trade Practice Pregnancy-related Service, is expected to pass the House, where Democrats have a supermajority. The bill is part of a package that, if passed, will protect patients and providers of abortion and gender-affirming care from out-of-state legal action and increase insurance coverage for abortions and other reproductive care.

For abortion opponents, Colorado’s legislation goes against what they believe to be an absolute truth: that life begins at conception.

“Women need to find Alternatives before they visit an abortion clinic,” according to Alternatives website. “They need to know there is support, education and resources available so they do not have to choose between their career and the life of their unborn!”

Related coverage