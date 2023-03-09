Colorado could offer new legal protections to patients who travel to the state to access abortion and gender-affirming care under a new bill

As other states move to ban abortion and outlaw gender-affirming care for minors, Democrats in Colorado’s legislature want to extend new legal protections to providers and recipients who get those treatments here.

It’s part of a broader package of abortion access bills that are expected to be introduced at the statehouse Thursday. Other legislation seeks to address how crisis pregnancy centers advertise their services and market to women and to increase insurance coverage for reproductive and abortion care.

Abortion access has been a major focus for Democratic lawmakers in Colorado since it became clear the U.S. Supreme Court was on the path to overturning Roe v. Wade.

In 2022, Gov. Jared Polis signed the Reproductive Health Equity Act to codify legal abortion in state law, but advocates say it doesn’t go far enough and more laws are needed given the restrictions passed elsewhere, including neighboring states.

"We knew we were establishing this fundamental right, but that we still weren't really solving the problem of access," said Democratic state Rep. Meg Froelich, one of the bill’s main sponsors.