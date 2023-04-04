Colorado weather: Snow impacts Denver metro, mountains with dangerous fire weather expected on the plains

Mensch said the snow will be on and off all day for most of the I-25 corridor. Denver and Colorado Springs could receive up to 2 inches of snow, while areas at higher elevations could see more. Commutes are expected to be hazardous for both the morning and evening.

The mountains will also see some fresh snow, extending the ski season for some resorts. Aspen and Vail could see up to 5 inches of snow through Wednesday. Telluride is expected to receive over half a foot of snow.

Urban areas in the Western Slope will likely see similar conditions to the Front Range, with up to 2 inches expected.

A wide spectrum of weather could be seen Tuesday across Colorado. Most areas in Southern Colorado won’t see much snow, but will experience strong bursts of wind and low humidity, leading to critical fire conditions. Residents in Pueblo and the southeast plains are encouraged to avoid activity that may create a spark.