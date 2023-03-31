403 fire: High winds fuel blaze near Florissant to over 1,000 acres as some residents evacuate

High winds in Southern Colorado have fueled multiple wildfires since Thursday. While a fire that began in Elbert County is now contained, fire crews are still trying to manage a larger blaze burning in Park County.

The 403 fire, named for a county road in the area, has forced about 100 homes south of Florissant to evacuate so far, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office. As of 11 a.m. Friday, WildCAD, a computer aided dispatch system for wildland fire agencies, said the fire's size was estimated at about 1,100 square acres. It is currently at 0 percent containment.