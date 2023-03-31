403 fire: High winds fuel blaze near Florissant to over 1,000 acres as some residents evacuate
High winds in Southern Colorado have fueled multiple wildfires since Thursday. While a fire that began in Elbert County is now contained, fire crews are still trying to manage a larger blaze burning in Park County.
The 403 fire, named for a county road in the area, has forced about 100 homes south of Florissant to evacuate so far, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office. As of 11 a.m. Friday, WildCAD, a computer aided dispatch system for wildland fire agencies, said the fire's size was estimated at about 1,100 square acres. It is currently at 0 percent containment.
The U.S. Forest Service took over management of the fire Friday morning, though local agencies are still assisting. Firefighters are dealing with gusts up to 50 mph and sustained winds around 25 mph, which has made it difficult for air support to operate.
Authorities have designated the fire as “human caused,” but there are no further details yet. The Teller County Sheriff's Office said during a Friday morning press conference that the fire sparked southwest of the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument.
No fire-related injuries or structural damage have been reported as of Friday morning.
Donations for Park County residents can be dropped off at Lake George Fire, while donations for Teller County can go to the Sheriff's Office in Divide. Officials have specifically requested eye drops, cough drops and water.
