Colorado Sled Hockey is the latest Centennial State team to skate to a national championship

In 1996, Colorado Sled Hockey partnered with the Colorado Avalanche to become the first team affiliated with an NHL franchise. Kroenke Sports partners with the Colorado Adaptive Sports Foundation to sponsor other adaptive sports, including wheelchair basketball, wheelchair lacrosse, power soccer and wheelchair curling.

Now, DeVaul is pushing to expand the sport and its appeal. He’s started by letting anyone willing to lace up the pads — and strap into a sled — play.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Moira Stephans sleds around with Mitchell Wennberg, her former patient, in between sled hockey games at Big Bear Ice Arena in Lowry. Feb. 11, 2023.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The Colorado Avalanche's Malik Jones celebrates a goal against the Northeast Passage Wildcats at Big Bear Ice Arena in Lowry. Feb. 11, 2023.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Ralph DeQuebec embraces his son, Xavier, before he and his Colorado Avalanche sled hockey teammates play the Northeast Passage Wildcats at Big Bear Ice Arena in Lowry. Feb. 11, 2023.

The Rocky Mountain Mayhem Tournament, held annually at Big Bear Ice Arena in Aurora, gave folks an opportunity to do just that. During the three-day event, the organization invited both able-bodied athletes and athletes with disabilities to get on the ice.

One of them was Paul Neama, a below-the-knee amputee. He lost his leg at age nine while jumping on a coal train. He’s currently a prosthetic technician at Rise Prosthetics+Orthotics in Colorado Springs, where he builds prosthetic legs. Many of his creations showed up at the tournament, including his own.

Sled hockey is the first adaptive sport Neama ever attempted. He had trouble balancing in the sled and was happy just to hit the puck.

“It is definitely hard,” Neama said. “Those guys got a lot more accuracy and agility than you'd really think. But it's fun.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Brandon Adam and his Colorado Avalanche sled hockey teammates get ready to face the Northeast Passage Wildcats at Big Bear Ice Arena in Lowry. Feb. 11, 2023.

The organization has even invited the defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche to play. DeVaul remembers watching Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog climb into a sled.

“It just took him out of his comfort zone. It humbled him because he really understands hockey better than anybody,” DeVaul said. “But when you take him out of his comfort zone and bring new barriers, which he has to learn and overcome, it makes the sport way different.”

Inspiring youth through adaptive sports

Colorado Sled Hockey currently has five teams. Three teams are ranked A, B and C based on skillset. One squad dubbed the Wariors is for veterans, and a youth team, the Little Avs, is dedicated to helping kids access adaptive sports. The A-team was who took home this year’s championship.

The Rocky Mountain Mayhem tournament also featured a youth division. Nine-year-old Mitchell Wennberg was only seven months old when he was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis (AFM). It’s a neurological condition that can cause weakness in extremities, and Mitchell’s case paralyzed his right leg.

“The first few years, you might think it's horrible and stuff because you're eliminated from doing stuff,” Mitchell said. “But, then after a few years, you would think of what the good things are about your disability.