Colorado weather: More spring snow coming to mountains as cold temperatures persist across the state

A spring storm system will pass over Colorado this week, bringing snow and rain to large swaths of the state.

The National Weather Service says the storm system will arrive Monday, with snow and rain showers expected to pick up that evening. While the Front Range is expected to get some amount of rain and snow, the brunt of the storm will hit mountain communities on the I-70 corridor.

“We're looking at potentials of a foot or even two feet of snow. Maybe a little more in a few spots up in some of the higher foothills and Front Range mountains,” said David Barjenbruch, a NWS forecaster.

Rain will pick up in the Denver metro area starting Tuesday, which may result in wet snow in urban areas. Barjenbruch said they’re not sure not sure how snow will pan out along the I-25 corridor.