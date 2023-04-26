Three suspects arrested in rock-throwing death of Arvada woman

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three suspects in connection with a deadly rock-throwing spree last week.

Deputies took Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak, all 18, into custody at their homes in Arvada Tuesday night, according to a press release. All three are suspected of throwing rocks into moving cars in various parts of Jefferson and Boulder counties the night of April 19.

The group allegedly hit at least six drivers, injuring several and killing 20-year-old Alexa Bartell as she was talking to a friend on the phone.

All three were arrested on charges of first degree murder and extreme indifference. The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office will determine their final charges.

The sheriff’s office says it is no longer seeking additional tips from the public in the case.